The family of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in Faridabad on August 27 has demanded that a Special Investigation Team conduct an inquiry into the case, The Indian Express reported on Saturday.

They alleged that the woman, a civil defence volunteer, was sexually assaulted and mutilated, but the police have denied this. The volunteer’s family continued to stage a protest in Delhi.

On Friday, a group of people also gathered at the Jama Masjid to demand justice for the woman, PTI reported.

A man claiming to be the woman’s husband has confessed to the crime, according to The Indian Express. But the woman’s family said that they did not know she was married. Her father claimed the man was just an acquaintance of his daughter.

The morning after the incident on August 26, the man went to the police station in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj area and told officers that he took the woman to Surajkund in Faridabad and slit her throat in anger.

The man said he suspected her of being unfaithful. After his confession, the Delhi Police informed officers in Faridabad about the incident. They recovered the woman’s body, filed a case against the man and arrested him.

The woman’s post-mortem report revealed that there were injuries on her head and chest also. She had 15 wounds. The cause of her death was shock and hemorrhage, The Indian Express reported.

“She had multiple stab wounds on different parts, even in the genital area,” the woman’s cousin told The Times of India. “The brutality of the attack suggests she was assaulted before being murdered. It doesn’t seem like a single person did it, but could be a full conspiracy.”

Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Anshu Singla claimed that the woman’s post mortem examination did not mention sexual assault, The Indian Express reported. “The body was not mutilated,” she said. “Several injuries had been inflicted on the body with a sharp object and there were several stab wounds.”