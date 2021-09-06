Security forces remain deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday following the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, reported Greater Kashmir. However, the administration has allowed easing of some restrictions imposed across the Union Territory.

Restrictions on movement of people and conducting business activities were lifted on Sunday evening, according to Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar. “We thank people for cooperation extended over the last four days,” Kumar said.

The curbs were imposed after Geelani died on September 1. The 92-year-old leader had been unwell for several months.

Since the early 1960s, Geelani had campaigned for Jammu and Kashmir to be merged with Pakistan. He was opposed to talks with the Indian government for years and routinely called for the boycott of elections in Kashmir.

As part of the restrictions, Srinagar’s Hyderpora neighbourhood, where Geelani lived, was sealed with barbed wires. Phone and internet services were also suspended.

On Sunday, Kumar said that mobile internet services will be restored the next day. An order from Shaleen Kabra, the principal secretary to the government, stated that internet was banned as law enforcement agencies had apprehended “misuse of data services for rumour mongering, circulation of fake news, instigation for violence etc”, reported The Hindu.

Police officials said that curbs have been lifted in most parts of the Union Territory but it was in force in Hyderpora and the old city area in Srinagar. The officials also said that barricades remained on the roads leading to Geelani’s house to stop the movement of people.

On September 4, the police had filed a first information report against unnamed persons after some videos allegedly showed Geelani’s body draped in the Pakistani flag. The FIR was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Geelani’s son had alleged that the police buried him forcibly. “Nobody from the family was present for his burial,” Naseem Geelani had told AP. “We tried to resist but they overpowered us and even scuffled with women.”

But the police claimed that Geelani’s relatives participated in his last rites.