Here are the updates from Monday:

The coronavirus vaccine stock in Delhi will last for eight more days from Monday, a bulletin by the health department said, reported PTI. As of this morning, there are 1,61,450 doses of Covaxin and 12,46,420 doses of Covishield remaining in stock. India on Monday recorded 38,948 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the cumulative tally of infections since the pandemic began in January last year to 3,30,27,621. The new cases on Monday are 8.9% lower than Sunday’s count of 42,766. The toll in the country increased to 4,40,752 as 219 deaths were recorded in the last day. Maharashtra registered 3,626 new infections. This is the state’s lowest daily rise in cases since February 15, according to PTI. The state’s total number of infections since the outbreak of Covid-19 rose to 64,89,800. Its toll rose by 37 to 1,37,811. The Kerala High Court directed the Centre to allow individuals to book the second dose of the Covishield vaccine four weeks after the first shot. The second shot is currently being administered at least 84 days after the first one. The court said that the 84-day gap was discriminatory since the government was allowing people travelling abroad to take the second vaccine dose four weeks after the first. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state will vaccinate all its adult residents with the second dose by November, reported PTI. This is the first state to administer the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to all those eligible. The Drugs Controller General of India approved the emergency use of the version of Tocilizumab developed by pharmaceutical company Hetero. The drug is used for adult Covid-19 patients in hospitals Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged political parties to stop agitations, meetings and other programmes in order to control the spread of Covid-19. He also stressed on the need of avoid gatherings during festivals. “We can celebrate festivals later, let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens,” Thackeray said. The University of Delhi will resume practical laboratory sessions for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 15 onwards, reported PTI, citing an order. The authorities in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi extended Covid-19 curbs for two weeks amid a rise in new cases, Reuters reported. Covid-19 has infected more than 22.08 crore people and led to over 45.71 lakh deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in December 2019, according to John Hopkins University.