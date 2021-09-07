The Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLAs in Jharkhand on Tuesday recited the Hanuman Chalisa hymn and shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans in the state Assembly to oppose the Hemant Soren-led government’s decision to designate a room in the House for Muslims to offer Namaz, PTI reported.

Last week, the Jharkhand government had issued an order to set aside a room for offering prayers in the new Assembly premises that is currently being built. The BJP has accused the government of resorting to politics of appeasement and polarisation. They have also demanded setting up of a temple in the Assembly premises.

On Monday, the BJP MLAs staged a protest at the entrance of the Assembly. After the House proceedings began, they shouted slogans and threatened to move court against the government’s decision, The Times of India reported. Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato was forced to adjourn the House.

On Tuesday too, the BJP MLAs began protesting against the decision as soon as the House assembled, PTI reported. Mahato urged the MLAs to let the House function.

“If you are angry, beat me but don’t disrupt the proceedings,” he said. “Yesterday, you behaved badly...This is the question of the faith of 3.5 crore people and your conduct gives pain.”

Mahato also asked BJP MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi to respect the Hanuman Chalisa and not to use it for political gains. However, as the BJP MLAs continued to protest during the Question Hour, he adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren had criticised the BJP MLAs. “This kind of mentality is a barrier to the state’s development,” he had told reporters, according to ANI.