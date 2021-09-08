At least three crude bombs were allegedly hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Singh’s house in Bhatpara town of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported. The MP told the newspaper that a few people sustained injuries.

The blasts took place around 6.10 am, said the BJP leader. Singh was in Delhi when the explosions took place, but his family members were inside the house at the time, according to India Today.

Police officials have reached the spot and are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The bombs were allegedly hurled by three men on a bike, according to NDTV. West Bengal BJP party unit chief Dilip Ghosh said the assailants were most likely from the ruling Trinamool Congress, the channel reported.

Singh said on Twitter that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him after the explosions and inquired about his well-being. “I do not expect the West Bengal Police to conduct an impartial probe,” he said. “The National Investigation Agency should be asked to investigate the matter and find the culprits.”

The MP said that he had written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar two months ago saying that the state government had told a senior official to murder him. “Just yesterday, the West Bengal BJP made me the in-charge for the Bhabanipur bye-election,” he said. “Today, bombs were hurled to intimidate me. But I will not be intimidated.”

The Bhabanipur bye-polls will be held on September 30. Mamata Banerjee needs to win the bye-elections to get elected as an MLA in order to continue as the chief minister. The results of the bye-polls will be announced on October 3.

2 महीने पहले मैंने राज्यपाल @jdhankhar1 जी को एक पत्र लिख कर बताया था कि राज्य सरकार ने एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी को मेरी हत्या की जिम्मेदारी है।



कल ही @BJP4Bengal ने मुझे भवानीपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव का प्रभारी बनाया है, आज मुझे डराने के लिए बम फेंके गए हैं।



लेकिन मैं डरने वाला नहीं हूँ। — Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) September 8, 2021

Governor Dhankhar in a tweet said that the explosions were worrisome and added that he expected the West Bengal Police to take prompt action. He said that Singh’s security concerns had been flagged to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier.

In October 2020, Singh’s close associate Manish Shukla was shot dead in the Titagarh area of the North 24 Parganas district, according to The Indian Express.

Wanton violence in WB shows no sign of abating.



Bomb explosions as this morning outside residence of Member Parliament @ArjunsinghWB is worrisome on law and order.



Expect prompt action @WBPolice. As regards his security the issue has been earlier been flagged @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 8, 2021

The Trinamool Congress alleged that the attack at Singh’s house was the result of an internal feud in the West Bengal BJP unit, according to NDTV.

Singh had left the TMC and joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was earlier considered to be a close aide of Banerjee, India Today reported.

He won the Lok Sabha election from the Barrackpore constituency in West Bengal.