The homes of four journalists in Jammu and Kashmir were raided by the police on Wednesday, AP reported. The action was taken against journalists Hilal Mir, Showkat Motta, Shah Abbass and Azhar Qadri.

Mir is a former editor of the newspaper Greater Kashmir and also wrote frequently for the Turkish television network TRT.

Abbass wrote for Greater Kashmir’s Urdu sister-publication Kashmir Uzma as well as Spanish news agency EFE. Qadri was associated with The Kashmir Walla.

Matta was the editor of Kashmir Narrator, a magazine that has shut down.

Aasif Sultan, a journalist who also worked with the magazine, has been jail since August 2018. The police have accused him of working for the militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

Scroll.in has reached out to the police for a comment, but their response is awaited.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have not issued a statement on the raids yet.

The journalists were questioned at the Kothibagh police station in Srinagar. The phones and laptops of the journalists have been seized, according to AP.

Journalists in Jammu and Kashmir have reportedly faced more threats and harassment after the Centre scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status in 2019.

In June, the United Nations had expressed concern about the “alleged arbitrary detention and intimidation” of journalists in the region.

The UN statement had cited the examples of The Kashmir Walla Editor-in-Chief Fahad Shah, independent journalists Auqib Javeed and Sajar Gul, and The Kashmiriyat editor Qazi Shibli.

Shah had reportedly been detained without a warrant by the police in Srinagar in 2017, the UN said in the document. “Shah was allegedly interrogated for eight hours by a group of officers who inquired about his journalistic work and his travels,” it added.

In January, a first information report had been filed against The Kashmir Walla for an article about Indian Army personnel allegedly forcing a school in Shopian district to hold a Republic Day event.

Meanwhile, Javeed in September 2020 had allegedly been threatened and slapped by the police for his report about some officials intimidating Twitter users.

Shibli had been detained in Anantnag in 2019 for a story about the deployment of security forces in Kashmir, the UN said.

The UN also mentioned the sealing of the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times, a leading English daily of the Valley in 2020. The world body also sought a reply from the Indian government about the measures taken to ensure that journalists could work in a safe environment.