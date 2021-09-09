Renowned artist and printmaker Rini Dhumal died on Tuesday in Gujarat’s Vadodara city. She was 73.

Dhumal was a former professor at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Vadodara. In 1972, she received her Masters in Fine Arts (Painting) degree from the university.

A student of Padma Vibhushan recipient KG Subramanyan and eminent artist Krishna Reddy, Dhumal in her paintings portrayed the indefatigable strength of women.

“My muse is woman, the shakti image,” she had told The Hindu in 2016. “I don’t want to call it a cliché but as a woman, one is at the front. She is my forte. I explore woman in all forms...I see the energy vibrating in women from villages to different classes. She is a juggler and she juggles with so much in life that automatically she comes out to be a strong person.”

Dhumal also worked under English printmaker Stanley William Hayter while studying in Paris on a French government scholarship.

We are sad to hear of the sudden demise of #RiniDhumal. A fine artist, she was an integral part of the Baroda art fraternity and served as the head of the department of painting at the Faculty of Fine Arts for many years. #RIP

Image: The Man, Rini Dhumal, print on paper, JNAF pic.twitter.com/ycOjGxvCaD — JNAF (@JNAF_Mumbai) September 9, 2021

Dhumal has held a number of solo and group exhibitions in India and abroad.

She had told The Hindu that her biggest challenge was teaching students. “There you have to be mentally, emotionally and individually be aware of what you are imparting to the students,” Dhumal had said.