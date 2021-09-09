The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has been ranked as the country’s topmost institute in the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework for 2021.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the list of India’s top educational institutions on Thursday.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework evaluates higher educational institutions across the country based on parameters like teaching and learning resources, research practices, inclusivity and placement records.

IIT Madras has been on the top spot in overall category for the third consecutive year now. The second institute in the 2021 list is the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, stood third. IIT Delhi was at the fourth spot, while IIT Kanpur was in the fifth place.

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Calcutta University and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city are among the top five universities in the country.

Delhi University’s Miranda House has topped the list under the college category for the fifth consecutive year. Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi was at the second spot, followed by Loyola College in Chennai, St Xavier’s College in Kolkata and the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in Howrah.

Among medical institutions, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi took the first spot. The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh stood second and Christian Medical College in Vellore was third.

The National Institute Of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences in Bengaluru was on the fourth spot, while the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow was fifth.

The top three legal educational institutes in country in 2021 are the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, the National Law University in Delhi, the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research in Hyderabad.

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences in Kolkata was at the fourth place and IIT Kharagpur was in the fifth spot.