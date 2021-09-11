News website Newslaundry’s co-founder Abhinandan Sekhri on Saturday said that Income Tax department officials told him to “comply without seeking legal advice” during a visit to the company’s office in Delhi on Friday.

The Income Tax officials, who also visited the Delhi office of news website NewsClick, had claimed that they were conducting a “survey” aimed at verifying tax payment details and remittances made by the organisations.

During their visit, the officials had cloned electronic devices and asked for documents that belonged to the news organisation.

On Saturday, Sekhri said that the officials looked through all the computers present in Newslaundry’s office.

“My personal mobile phone, laptop, and a couple of office machines were taken control of and all the data on them downloaded by the IT team,” the news website’s co-founder said in a statement. “In my understanding this (taking all data from my laptop and mobile phone) violated my fundamental right to privacy.”

Thanks again for your support. My statement is below. You can support us herehttps://t.co/lefMXTG3xw

Please spread the message. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YCDni2AIKi — Abhinandan Sekhri (@AbhinandanSekhr) September 11, 2021

Sekhri said that the officials did not provide him with any information on the data that they had copied.

The Newslaundry co-founder also noted that this was the second visit by officials of the Income Tax department to the organisation’s office.

Sekhri said that his news organisation had cooperated with the authorities on all the visits and will continue to do so.

“We have nothing to hide and have done everything by the book and are not in any breach or violation of any law,” he said. “We conduct our business honestly and with integrity.”

Sekhri said that his organisation will continue to practice journalism in the interest of the public.

“We are proud of the model we chose and championed,” he added.

On June 30, the Income Tax department officials had visited the offices of Newslaundry and Newsclick and served notices to them, reported The Indian Express.

At the NewsClick office, the officials had also taken the statements of its founder and Editor in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Pranjal, one of the editors.

In February, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at the office of NewsClick and Purkayastha’s home based on Delhi Police’s allegations of money laundering.

The police had alleged that Purkayastha received Rs 9.59 crore in Foreign Direct Investment from a firm named Worldwide Media Holdings in the United States in the financial year 2018-’19.

They had also claimed that PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited, which owns NewsClick, overvalued its shares to escape the 26% limit on Foreign Direct Investment for news websites.

In July, the Delhi High Court had granted interim protection from coercive action against Purkayastha and PPK NewsClick Studio Private Limited till September 2.