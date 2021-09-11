The Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Friday approached the State Election Commission against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of violating the model code of conduct by distributing money among people ahead of the gram panchayat elections in the state, The Indian Express reported.

Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in 11 phases from September 24 to December 12. Counting of votes will take place within 48 hours of voting in each phase, according to The Times of India.

Neeraj Kumar, a JD(U) spokesperson and member of the Legislative Council, has filed a complaint against Yadav alleging that he violated the model code of conduct ahead of the elections. He referred to a video of the RJD leader is giving a currency note each to a group of women while sitting in his car in his home district of Gopalganj.

“This is sheer violation of the panchayat polls code of conduct and the State Election Commission must take appropriate action against the RJD leader,” PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, was in Gopalganj’s Baikunthpur block on Thursday to take part in a function to observe the 10th death anniversary of former MLA Dev Dutt Prasad.

The RJD said that there was nothing wrong in Yadav’s actions, as he gave money to flood-affected people, the Hindustan Times reported. “A vast stretch of the district was affected by floods,” party spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said. “He gave money to the needy. Government should look as to how people in flood-affected areas are starving for food.”

The party itself posted the video of Yadav on Twitter on Friday, and claimed that the RJD leader’s actions would enable some poor women to buy mustard oil for cooking food.

However, former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that it was a clear violation of the model code of conduct. “He did not help poor by distributing money but insulted them like a beggar,” the Hindustan Times quoted him as saying.