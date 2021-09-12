Bhupendra Patel was chosen as the new chief minister of Gujarat on Sunday, ANI reported. He was elected as the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party legislature party after a meeting in state capital Gandhinagar.

On Saturday, Vijay Rupani had stepped down as the state’s chief minister along with his entire Cabinet.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Narendra Singh Tomar, Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya attended the meeting on Sunday afternoon along with Gujarat MLAs to decide who will succeed Rupani.

Bhupendra Patel to be the new Chief Minister of Gujarat #BhupendraPatel #GujaratCM pic.twitter.com/IRvf35FXWI — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 12, 2021

Gujarat: BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party pic.twitter.com/nXeYqh7yvm — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Rupani’s resignation

Rupani stepped down from his post on Saturday without giving any reason. He thanked the party’s leadership for giving him the opportunity to serve as the chief minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding him.

The Congress alleged that BJP had made Rupani a “scapegoat” to hide its mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis in Gujarat.

Rupani’s resignation came ahead of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, which are expected to be held in December 2022.

Rupani first became the Gujarat chief minister on August 7, 2016, when he replaced Anandiben Patel. He was later sworn in again as the chief minister on December 26, 2017, after the state Assembly elections.

He became the fourth BJP chief minister to resign from his post this year. On July 26, BS Yediyurapparesigned as the Karnataka chief minister, while Tirath Singh Rawat quit as the Uttarakhand chief minister on July 3.

Tirath Singh Rawat had submitted his resignation less than four months after taking over the post. His predecessor, Trivendra Singh Rawat had resigned on March 9.