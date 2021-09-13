Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to medical courses, NDTV reported.

Scrapping NEET was one of the key promises of Stalin’s party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in April.

In Tamil Nadu, medical admissions were based on marks scored by students in Class 12 board exams. But in 2017, the Centre made NEET compulsory for students across all states and education boards.

NEET was prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, based on its own syllabus, which was very different from the Tamil Nadu board’s syllabus. For this reason, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the examination, arguing that a common entrance test would harm the prospects of state board students.

In June this year, the DMK had set up a high-level committee led by retired Madras High Court Judge AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on aspirants from socially disadvantaged sections of society.

During the Assembly session on Monday, Stalin, citing the committee’s findings, said NEET “clearly undermined the diverse societal representation in MBBS and higher medical studies”, The New Indian Express reported.

Stalin added that the committee found that NEET favoured “mainly the affordable and affluent segment of the society while equally thwarting the dream of pursuing medical education by the underprivileged social groups”.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister introduced the Bill a day after a 19-year-old student from Salem district, who was supposed to sit for the test, died allegedly by suicide, The Hindu reported.

Tamil Nadu MLAs wore black badges during Monday’s Assembly session to express grief over the student’s death, The Quint reported.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that Opposition MLAs were not given an opportunity to discuss the student’s death. They walked out of the Assembly in protest.

The student had died just hours before the NEET examination. He had failed to clear the test twice before.

“There is no suicide note, but circumstantial evidence points to suicide due to exam fear as he has failed twice in the past and couldn’t get a medical admission,” an unidentified police officer told the Hindustan Times.

The officer claimed that the student was under pressure as his family had been compelling him to clear the exam.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Opposition blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the student’s death, The Hindu reported

“This exam has passed the Supreme Court scrutiny and in 2020, had seen the highest number of Tamil students passing,” Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted. “The DMK which is playing politics with NEET is directly responsible for his death.”