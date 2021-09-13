Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to medical courses, NDTV reported.

The development came a day after a 19-year-old student from Salem district, who was supposed to sit for the test, died allegedly by suicide, The Hindu reported.

The student died just hours before the examination. He had failed to clear the test twice before.

“There is no suicide note, but circumstantial evidence points to suicide due to exam fear as he has failed twice in the past and couldn’t get a medical admission,” an unidentified police officer told the Hindustan Times.

The officer claimed that the student was under pressure as his family had been compelling him to clear the exam.

As the teenager’s death triggered a blame game in the state, Chief Minister Stalin urged students not be be disheartened.

“This government has the responsibility to ensure your future is better,” Stalin was quoted as saying by The Hindu on Sunday. “It will continue the legal struggle until the Union government withdraws NEET.”

Scrapping NEET was one of the key promises of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in April.

In Tamil Nadu, medical admissions were based on marks scored by students in Class 12 board exams. But in 2017, the Centre made NEET compulsory for students across all states and education boards.

NEET was prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education, based on its own syllabus, which was very different from the Tamil Nadu board’s syllabus. For this reason, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the examination, arguing that a common entrance test would harm the prospects of state board students.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Opposition blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the student’s death, The Hindu reported

“This exam has passed the Supreme Court scrutiny and in 2020, had seen the highest number of Tamil students passing,” Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted. “The DMK which is playing politics with NEET is directly responsible for his death.”