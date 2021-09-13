The central government on Monday refused to file a detailed affidavit in the Supreme Court case related to the alleged use of the Pegasus spyware due to national security implications, reported NDTV.

“The stand of the central government is that whether a particular software was used or not cannot be a subject matter of an affidavit or debate in court or public discourse,” the Centre’s counsel said in court, according to Live Law. “Because the issue has its own pitfalls.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also told the court that the Union government had already said in Parliament that “no unauthorised interception” had been done.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing the case.

After the Centre’s submission, Ramana said, according to Bar and Bench: “We had given fair opportunity to the Centre to make a statement. Now they don’t want to file affidavit. So we will pass an order like that... what to do.”

More details to come.