A student in Tamil Nadu died allegedly by suicide on Monday, a day after she took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, India Today reported. The girl, a resident of the state’s Ariyalur district, feared that she might not clear the exam, The New Indian Express reported, quoting a unidentified police officer.

The incident took place on the same day that the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a Bill to scrap the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical degree courses in the state .

“Despite their parents offering support, the victim was unhappy,” the police officer told The New Indian Express. He added that the girl killed herself after her parents went for a family function at a nearby town.

This is the second instance in two days of a NEET aspirant dying by suicide in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, a student in Salem district had reportedly killed himself hours before the NEET examination. He had failed to clear the test twice before.

In the Ariyalur case, the girl’s family said that she had scored well in her board exams, but was anxious about the NEET exam, India Today reported. The police have filed a first information report in the matter, according to IANS.

Medical Admissions in Tamil Nadu used to be based on marks obtained by students in their Class 12 exams before the Centre in 2017 made NEET compulsory across all states and education boards.

Questions for the NEET are prepared by the Central Board of Secondary Education based on its own syllabus, which is different from the Tamil Nadu board’s curriculum. Due to this, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the examination, arguing that a common entrance test would harm the prospects of state board students.

Scrapping NEET was one of the key promises of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, ahead of the Assembly elections held in April.

In June, the DMK had set up a high-level committee led by retired Madras High Court Judge AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET on aspirants from socially disadvantaged sections of society.

The committee found that NEET favoured “affordable and affluent segments of the society, while equally thwarting the dream of pursuing medical education by the underprivileged social groups”.

(The Tamil Nadu Health Department’s suicide helpline is 104, and the number for the Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre in Chennai is 044-2464-0050)