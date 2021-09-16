The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday morning began searches on the premises of human rights activist Harsh Mander in Delhi, people familiar with the situation told Scroll.in.

Mander’s home in Vasant Kunj area, his office in the Centre for Equity Studies at the city’s Sarvodaya Enclave locality, and Umeed, a children’s home that his organisation runs in the Mehrauli neighbourhood were searched.

The searches were conducted a day after the activist left for Berlin in Germany for a nine-month-long fellowship with the Robert Bosch Academy, said a person familiar with the situation.

“He has gone there to study how Germany understood its violent past,” the person who did not want to be identified told Scroll.in.

Mander’s daughter, Suroor Mander, is currently at his Vasant Kunj home as the Enforcement Directorate officials continue their searches.

Activists and Mander’s colleagues described the searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday as a “witch hunt”.

“It is a part of the long harassment that Harsh Mander and his colleagues have been subjected to,” said Apoorvanand, an activist and professor at Delhi University. “Harsh was seen as an unequivocal supporter of the anti-CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] protests, of nonviolent action and he tried to start a healing process through his work,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mander’s offices and home have been searched.

Two children’s homes that the activist is associated with were raided by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in October. Mander had then said that the raids were the Union government’s attempt to defame him and target those who had peacefully protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The children’s homes had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to quash the inspection reports from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The child rights commission had alleged financial irregularities in the organisations associated with Mander. The panel had also claimed that children from these homes were taken to protest sites, The Indian Express reported in July.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had also alleged that the Centre for Equity Studies, where Mander serves as the director, had received “hefty funds” that were being used for “illicit activities like religious conversion”, the report said.

In 2020, the Delhi Police had accused Mander of delivering a hate speech during protests against the new citizenship law. He, along with several others, was named in the Delhi Police’s affidavit to the High Court on July 13.

