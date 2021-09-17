Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday spoke about the turmoil in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover and flagged “increasing radicalisation across the world”.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, Modi said that the biggest challenges before the alliance were related to peace, security and trust deficit. The alliance has nine members, including China and Pakistan.

The prime minister added: “The root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation. The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more evident.”

Modi added that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation must develop a common template to fight radicalisation and extremism.

The prime minister said that combating radicalisation is not just important for regional security and mutual trust but also for the bright future of young people. “We have to drive young talented people towards science and rational thinking,” he added.

Afghanistan was thrown into turmoil with American troops preparing to withdraw from the country and the Taliban returning to power.

The insurgent group seized Kabul in mid-August, compelling thousands of Afghans fearful of its rule to make desperate attempts to leave the country.

The Taliban announced an interim government on September 7, mostly comprising of the old guard. Afghanistan’s new prime minister, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, is on the sanctions list of the United Nations.

Sarajuddin Haqqani, the country’s interior minister, is the chief of militant group Haqqani Network. He is on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list for terrorism.

The international community has called for a peaceful resolution to the Afghan conflict. At a virtual summit on September 9, Modi and the leaders of Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa had emphasised on the need to hold dialogue to ensure peace and order in Afghanistan.