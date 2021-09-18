Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned on Saturday, his media advisor Raveen Thukral announced. He submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhawan.

Singh is expected to address a press conference soon.

The Congress leader’s resignation came ahead of an emergency meeting of Congress MLAs scheduled around 5 pm.

Late on Friday, the party’s official in charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, had called for the Congress’ Legislative Party meeting. Rawat had said that he had received representations from many MLAs who wanted Singh to resign.

Ahead of the legislative party meeting on Saturday, Singh held a discussion with MLAs loyal to him at his residence, reported ANI.

Singh was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on March 16, 2017, after the Congress won 77 of the state’s 117 Assembly seats in elections held that year. He had served as the chief minister from 2002 to 2007 as well.

Recently, the Punjab unit of the Congress had been thrown into a crisis following a rift between Singh and party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been demanding a more prominent role in the Congress. Singh and Sidhu had been publicly criticising each other for months before the latter was appointed the Congress’ chief in Punjab on July 18.

On August 20, the two leaders had formed a group to improve coordination between the party and the state government.

Nevertheless, confrontations continued between the chief minister and the state Congress president. Last month, Singh strongly criticised the statements made by two of Sidhu’s advisors about Kashmir and India-Pakistan ties.

At the time, Rawat said that he would fire the advisors if Sidhu would not do so.

However, on August 27, the Punjab Congress chief asserted that the party should allow him to make his own decisions.

The turf war between Singh and Sidhu goes back to June 2019, when the latter was a minister in the state government. At the time, Singh had divested Sidhu of the key portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs and allotted him power and new and renewable energy sources instead. Subsequently, Sidhu submitted his resignation as Cabinet minister on July 15, 2019.

The Punjab Assembly elections are expected to be held in February or March 2022. The Congress will seek to retain power and fend off the challenges by the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Bharatiya Janata Party.