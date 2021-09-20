Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday took oath as the new chief minister of Punjab.

Channi, 58, is Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister. He is an MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency and has also served as the state’s technical education minister. Channi is considered close to state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The Congress is likely to appoint two deputy chief ministers for Punjab, The Indian Express reported. Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who had been approached for the post, has refused the offer, according to the newspaper.

Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab CM at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/W68LmKIl70 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

The Congress chose Channi to lead Punjab on Sunday, a day after Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister. Singh resigned just months before the Punjab Assembly elections, which are likely to take place in February or March next year.

Singh quit the top post after a long-running tussle with Sidhu. The turf war between them goes back to June 2019, when the latter was a minister in the state government.

At the time, Singh had divested Sidhu of the key portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs and allotted him power and new and renewable energy sources instead. Subsequently, Sidhu submitted his resignation as Cabinet minister on July 15, 2019.

Sidhu has consistently criticised Singh for allegedly not fulfilling his election promises and the delay in bringing the perpetrators of the 2015 sacrilege case to justice. Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib had desecrated at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

Singh, after resigning as the chief minister on Saturday, said he had felt humiliated. “I was humiliated three times... they [the Congress] do not have confidence in me... now up to them to appoint anyone they trust,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi before resigning, Singh said that he did his best as the chief minister of a state with many geo-political and other internal security concerns”.

The former Punjab chief minister said he had tried to handle these matters effectively without any compromises. “[I am] happy that [the] state remained fully peaceful, with complete communal harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Singh on Sunday wished Channi on his elevation to the chief minister’s post.

“I hope he’s [Channi] able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border,” Singh was quoted as saying by his media advisor, Raveen Thukral.

Singh also said that he was sad for not being able to personally handover job letters to the families of the 150 farmers who had died during the protests against farm laws. “Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest,” he added. “I continue to stand with farmers in fight for justice.”