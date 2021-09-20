Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi will take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab at 11 am on Monday, ANI reported.

Channi, 58, will be Punjab’s first Dalit chief minister. He is an MLA from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency and has also served as the state’s technical education minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also expected to attend Channi’s swearing-in ceremony, according to ANI.

The Congress chose Channi to lead Punjab on Sunday, a day after Amarinder Singh stepped down as the chief minister. Singh resigned just months before the Punjab Assembly elections, which are likely to take place in February or March next year.

Singh quit the top post after a long-running tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed the Congress’ chief in Punjab in July.

The turf war between Singh and Sidhu goes back to June 2019, when the latter was a minister in the state government.

At the time, Singh had divested Sidhu of the key portfolios of local government, tourism and cultural affairs and allotted him power and new and renewable energy sources instead. Subsequently, Sidhu submitted his resignation as Cabinet minister on July 15, 2019.

Sidhu has consistently criticised Singh for allegedly not fulfilling his election promises and the delay in bringing the perpetrators of the 2015 sacrilege case to justice. Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib had desecrated at Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

Singh, after resigning as the chief minister on Saturday, said he had felt humiliated. “I was humiliated three times... they [the Congress] do not have confidence in me... now up to them to appoint anyone they trust,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi before resigning, Singh said that he did his best as the chief minister of a state with many geo-political and other internal security concerns”.

The former Punjab chief minister said he had tried to handle these matters effectively without any compromises. “[I am] happy that [the] state remained fully peaceful, with complete communal harmony,” he said.