Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will introduce a law to reserve 80% of the jobs in private sector for locals if they are voted to power in Goa in the Assembly elections next year.

Addressing a press briefing in the Goa capital of Panaji, Kejriwal announced that one member of each family in Goa will also be given a job. He also promised an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 every month if the family member does not get the assured job.

Kejriwal said an allowance of Rs 5,000 a month will be given to those who have lost their jobs in the tourism sector jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and to those who are unemployed due to the ban on mining in the state.

In 2018, the Supreme Court had imposed a ban on mining activities in Goa while hearing a petition on illegal iron ores.

Kejriwal, who is on a campaign trail, had made similar promises about employment opportunities in Uttarakhand on Sunday. The hill state is also slated to go to polls next year. In July, he had made a slew of announcements related to electricity supply in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, he made the same promises for Goa too. Kejriwal said that households will get 300 units of free electricity and promised uninterrupted power supply if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the state elections. He also said that farmers in the state will be given free electricity and pending bills will be waived.

Kejriwal took a jibe at Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for launching initiatives to provide free water supply and doorstep delivery of ration to households. Kejriwal said that these schemes have already been implemented in Delhi and that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was “copying” them.

“I heard [Pramod] Sawant has made water free in Goa...This is good news [but] we did it four years ago in Delhi,” Kejriwal said. “I also heard Sawant has started doorstep delivery [of ration]...We did it three years back in Delhi. When the original is available, what is the need for duplicate?”