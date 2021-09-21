Seventeen children were admitted to hospital after they ate a midday meal at an Anganwadi centre in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Monday, reported The Hindu.

The children at the Anganwadi centre in Poodhangati village complained of dizziness after eating the food that allegedly had a lizard in it. Some children vomited and fainted, reported India Today.

Samples of the food have been sent for testing. Cuddalore District Collector K Balasubramaniam visited the hospital and said the children were in a stable condition.

“We received reports that a lizard was found in one of the plates served to the children,” an official at the district collector’s office said, reported The Indian Express. “All 17 children who were admitted to the hospital have been discharged today [Tuesday].”

The collector has directed food safety officers to conduct an inquiry into the incident and also check the quality of food in all Anganwadi centres across the district, the official said.

Balasubramaniam said that departmental action would be taken against the workers if they are found guilty.

The police said they were not informed about the incident and have not registered a case yet.

Anganwadi centres across Tamil Nadu were earlier closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. They reopened on September 1 after restrictions were relaxed.