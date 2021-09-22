Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Narendra Giri purportedly wrote in a suicide note that his disciple Anand Giri was “blackmailing” him over a morphed photo with a girl, The Times of India reported on Wednesday, quoting the police.

The chief of the organisation of Hindu seers and ascetics was found hanging in a room at the Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj city on Monday. The police had arrested Anand Giri on Tuesday and filed a case of abetment of suicide against him.

Over the last few months, Narendra Giri and his disciple had also been accusing each other of being involved in financial irregularities, according to The Indian Express.

In the purported note, Narendra Giri wrote that he had lived a life of dignity and could not “live with the humiliation” that he would be subjected to. The note was found along with Narendra Giri’s body on Monday, according to The Times of India.

“Anand asked me that once these allegations spread, how many people will you prove your innocence to?” the note reportedly read.

The note also named a priest of the Baghambari Math, Adhya Tiwari, and his son, Sandeep. These two men have also been arrested. Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj zone) Prem Prakash has formed an 18-member special investigation team to conduct inquiry into Narendra Giri’s death.

In the note, Narendra Giri also wrote that he had been disturbed by Anand Giri’s false accusations of financial irregularities, NDTV reported. Meanwhile, Anand Giri has alleged a conspiracy “by people who used to extort money from Narendra Giri”.

On Wednesday afternoon, the seer’s last rites were conducted at the monastery at Prayagraj. Earlier, a panel of doctors conducted an autopsy of the body.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu sought a High Court-monitored inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation, according to PTI. He questioned how the police concluded that the death was due to suicide without conducting a post-mortem.

The Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, another religious organisation, has also demanded a thorough investigation into the death. The organisation’s General Secretary Jitendranand Saraswati asked how Narendra Giri could write the purported three-page suicide note when he could not even sign properly.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Tuesday that the state government was willing to order a CBI inquiry into the death.