The search operation launched by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector after detecting “suspicious movement” along the Line of Control entered its fourth day on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Officials said that mobile and internet services that were cut off on Monday morning have been restored.

Army officials suspect an infiltration bid was made on the night of September 18 in Uri town in Baramulla district and launched the search operation.

The operation coincided with the fifth anniversary of the attack in Uri in 2016 in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed.

An official had said that one soldier was injured during a gunfight with suspected militants in the recent infiltration attempt. The official had said that four to six militants might have fled to Pakistan and two were probably hiding in Uri’s Gohalan area.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Emron Musavi said that the condition of the injured solider is stable, reported The Kashmir Walla.

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 15 Corps unit, had said that two infiltration attempts along the Line of Control have been reported this year.

One of foiled attempts took place in Bandipora district and another one in Uri is being looked into, according to the lieutenant general.

Last year, the Union Ministry for Home Affairs had said that cross-border infiltration continued but such attempts have decreased.

“In 2019, 219 infiltration attempts [were made], with 40% success with 141 successful infiltrations,” the ministry had told the Lok Sabha. “In 2020, up to July, 47 attempts were made to infiltrate, while success has been 20%.”

In 2019, security agencies had identified more than 20 entry routes for infiltration along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.