Sensex crossed the 60,000-mark for the first time ever as the rally in India’s equity markets continued on Friday morning.

The broader 50-share NSE Nifty was nearing its own landmark of 18,000 points. At 10.50 am, the index was trading at 17,931.40, up by 0.61%. Sensex had crossed 60,250 points.

On Thursday too, the two benchmark indices had gained more than 1% each. Sensex had ended the day with a gain of 960 points to close at 59,887.

Both the indices began trading on Friday morning with record openings.

Analysts cited by Reuters said that the diminishing concerns about a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and a pick up in the pace of vaccination against the disease have contributed to the gains in the markets.

Investor sentiments also received a boost as global stock markets rallied overnight.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.48% in Thursday’s trading session, while Nasdaq gained 1.04%. The US dollar also retreated from one-month high levels.

Among India’s sectors, the information technology sub-index was gaining the most (2.63%) on the Nifty on Friday morning. The bank and automobile sub-indices were also gaining nearly 0.5% each.

Leading technology companies like HCL (3.02%), Infosys (2.49%), Tata Consultancy Services (1.83%) and Tech Mahindra (1.14%) were among the top gainers. Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank also made impressive gains.

Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and State Bank of India were losing in the range of 1% to 1.7%.