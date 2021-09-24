Three people including gangster Jitendra Gogi died in firing on Friday at Delhi’s Rohini court, PTI reported, citing the police.

The attackers were members of a rival gang, according to NDTV. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the assailants were dressed as lawyers when they fired at Gogi.

The attackers have been killed by the police.

More details are awaited.