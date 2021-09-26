A clash broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party supporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh city on Saturday, ANI reported.

BJP MLA Sangam Lal Gupta alleged that the supporters of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari attacked him and some workers of the saffron party at an event in Pratapgarh.

“Seeing me at the venue, Tiwari and his supporters first began hooting at me and our workers,” Gupta alleged, according to PTI. “Later, they grew violent and attacked us. They beat me up too and tore my kurta.”

The police have filed a case against Tiwari, his daughter and Congress leader Aradhana Misra and 25 other persons based on Gupta’s complaint, PTI reported, quoting Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Dwivedi.

#WATCH | Pratapgarh: A clash broke out b/w supporters of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari & BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta at 'Garib Kalyan Mela' in Sangipur where both leaders were present. MP & his supporters were allegedly chased & beaten by Tiwari's supporters



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/Ra9e1HrxqH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2021

The Congress has dismissed Gupta’s accusations. Misra, who was also at the event, told The Print that one of Gupta’s supporters misbehaved with an announcer and suddenly the two sides began clashing.

She added: “My father and I both tried to stop them [Congress supporters] but his [Gupta’s] men continuously abused our supporters. We stopped our people from getting violent with anyone.”

BJP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi claimed that the Congress was frustrated because of its position in the state and was resorting to attacking the saffron party’s leaders, The Print reported. “Strict action should be taken in this incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the accused persons will not be spared.

“instructions have been given to take strict action against the goons who attacked BJP MP and National General Secretary of BJP’s Other Backward Classes Morcha Shri Sangam Lal Gupta ji at the earliest,” he tweeted.