The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, on Monday observed a Bharat Bandh or countrywide strike to mark one year of the enactment of three contentious agriculture laws, ANI reported.

The strike began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm. Farmers’ unions have called for all educational institutions, government and private offices, shops and industries to stay shut.

The working of hospitals, medical stores and emergency establishments will not be affected by the bandh. People stepping out of their homes for emergencies will not be stopped either.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will block sections of some national highways during the strike, NDTV reported. On Monday morning, the movement of traffic from Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur was stopped because of the protest.

Protesting farmers also blocked the Punjab-Haryana border, ANI reported. The Haryana Police had on Sunday asked commuters to be prepared for traffic jams, according to NDTV.

"In view of the Bharat bandh call by protesting farmers, we have blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) till 4 pm," says a farmer



Visuals from Shambhu border pic.twitter.com/oXpvqZ9TvO — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police tightened security at the Capital’s borders, NDTV reported. The police will not allow farmers to enter Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites.

In Punjab’s Barnala district, farmers staged protest on railway tracks, The Indian Express reported.

The governments of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have backed the farmers’ Bharat Bandh call, ANI reported.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday called on all party workers to protest against the farm laws.

He added: “Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on 27 Sept 2021. In the war of right and wrong you can not afford to be neutral.”

Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati also extended her support to the farmers. Mayawati said that farmers in the country were dissatisfied with the hastily passed agricultural laws.

“The farmers have been agitating in the whole country and especially in the states around Delhi for almost 10 months, and have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ tomorrow,” she had tweeted on Sunday. “BSP supports the peaceful strike.”

Farmers protests

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s border points since November 2020, seeking the withdrawal of the farm laws passed last September.

The government has claimed the new laws are aimed at making farming more profitable, but the farmers argue that they will bring about corporate dominance of the sector. However, farmers claim that once the prevailing authority of the state marketing boards – that provide a shield against exploitation – collapses, private entities will dictate the price of their produce.

They fear that the government plans to dismantle the minimum support price regime under the guise of reforming the agricultural sector.

In January, nearly two months into the farmer protests, the Supreme Court had suspended implementation of the farm laws.