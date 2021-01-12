The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will form a committee to resolve the deadlock between the Centre and the farmer unions over the three contentious agricultural laws, reported Live Law. The bench asked the farmer unions to cooperate and appear before the committee that will submit a report to the court.

“We believe in the committee and we are going to constitute it,” Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the attorney general. “This committee will be the part of judicial proceedings.”

The court’s orders came as it continued to hear a clutch of petitions against the farm laws as well as the ongoing farmer protest at Delhi borders. During the hearing, the chief justice said the court will pass an interim order saying the no farmers land can be sold for contract farming till the matter is resolved.

“We are concerned about only the validity of the laws and also about protecting the life and property of citizens affected by protests,” said Justice Bobde. “We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have.”

When informed that farmers were not keen on appearing before any committee, Chief Justice Bobde said every person who is genuinely interested in solving the problem is expected to appear before the panel. “The committee will not punish you or pass any orders,” he added. “It will submit a report to us. We are going to take the opinion of the organizations. We are forming the committee so that we have a clearer picture.”

“We don’t want to hear an argument that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you want to agitate indefinitely, you can.” — Chief Justice of India SA Bobde

The Chief Justice reminded the advocates that the court has the power to suspend the legislation. “But the suspension of legislation must not be for an empty purpose,” he added. “We will form a committee which will submit a report to us.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court had said it was extremely disappointed with the way talks were proceeding between the government and farmers, and warned that it would put the contentious legislations on hold if the government refused to do so. It noted that the laws were passed without enough consultation.

The chief justice had said the drawn-out confrontation was causing distress to farmers, and the situation at the protests was only getting worse. He said the court would pass orders if the two sides remained at an impasse. The court also proposed to set up a committee to “amicably resolve” the standoff. Farmers’ groups, however, rejected the suggestion to appoint a panel.

In a counter-affidavit filed before the Supreme Court after the hearing, the Centre affirmed that the new legislations were not made hurriedly, but were the result of two decades of deliberations. The majority of farmers were “not only happy” with the legislations, but also found them to be progressive and in their interest, the government claimed.

Separately, the central government, through the Delhi Police, moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction order against any proposed tractor, trolley or vehicle march or any other kind of protest by farmers during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The affidavit said “disruption or obstruction” in the functions would not only be against law and order, but would also be “a huge embarrassment for the nation”.