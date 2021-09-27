Germany’s Social Democratic Party narrowly won the national election held in the country on Sunday, which might end Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 16-year-rule, The Guardian reported.

The party has won 25.7% of the popular vote, while Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party fell to a historic low of 24.1%, the newspaper quoted the federal election agency as saying.

The Greens constituted the third-largest party with 14.8% of the vote, and the party secured its best result ever in a national election. The liberal Free Democratic Party came in on fourth place with 11.5% votes. The far-right Alternative for Germany, AfD, got 10.3% of the popular vote.

The Social Democrats’ candidate Olaf Scholz said that the result was “a very clear mandate to ensure now that we put together a good, pragmatic government for Germany”, AP reported.

However, the Union bloc, led by Merkel, said it will contact smaller parties to discuss the formation of a government.

Armin Laschet, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union, said that the loss of votes in this election “isn’t pretty”. But he told supporters, “...We will do everything we can to form a government under the Union’s leadership, because Germany now needs a coalition for the future that modernises our country,” AP reported.

Annalena Baerbock, leader of the Greens Party, said that the climate crisis will be the leading issue for the next government, and “that is for us the basis for any talks ... even if we aren’t totally satisfied with our result.”

In a first, two transgender MPs will enter the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, The Guardian reported. Both the MPs, Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik, are from the Green Party.