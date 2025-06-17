The Israeli ambassador to India on Tuesday said that Tel Aviv was coordinating with New Delhi to process evacuation requests from Indian citizens, ANI reported. This came against the backdrop of the conflict between Israel and Iran entering its fifth day. The countries have launched fresh attacks on each other.

“The diplomats and foreign citizens who want to leave, there are a few options, terrestrial and maritime, and we are coordinating that,” said Reuven Azar, the Israeli ambassador.

Over the past five days, Israeli Defense Forces have repeatedly hit targets in Tehran and several other cities, including Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz.

Iran retaliated on Saturday with missile attacks across Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa, and both sides have since continued to exchange air strikes and ballistic missiles.

Israel has claimed that Iran was “closer than ever” to obtaining a nuclear weapon, and said it had no choice but to “fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens”. Iran has for long maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes.

