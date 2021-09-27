Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty finished trading on new closing highs as the stock markets once again recorded gains on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 29.41 points to close at 60,077.88, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty finished at 17,855.10, marginally higher than the previous closing mark. In intra-day trading, Sensex also hit an all-time high of 60,412.32.

On Friday, Sensex had crossed the 60,000-mark for the first time ever.

Among sectors, the Nifty automobile (3.22%) and Nifty realty (2.99%) sub-indices gained the most, while information technology and pharmaceutical stocks faced losses.

Multiplex chain operators PVR and INOX Leisure stocks rose about 6% and 8%, respectively, as over the weekend Maharashtra and Karnataka governments announced the reopening of cinema halls in the two states.

Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries were among the top gainers, while HCL, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Financial Services stocks lost the most in Monday’s trading.