Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the party’s Punjab unit president.

In a tweet, Sidhu shared his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab,” he wrote. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

The resignation marks the latest turn of events in the political crisis within the Punjab unit of Congress.

Party leader Amarinder Singh had stepped down as chief minister of the state on September 18 following differences with Sidhu. The tussle between the two leaders, which dates back to 2019, exacerbated after Sidhu was appointed the Congress’ chief in Punjab on July 18.

Following Singh’s resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as chief minister of the state on September 20. Channi is considered close to Sidhu.

Singh on Tuesday castigated Sidhu for resigning. “I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab,” he said in a tweet.

I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 28, 2021

On September 18, Singh had told ANI said that he would oppose any move to make Sidhu the Congress’ chief ministerial face, and added that it was a matter of “national security”.

Meanwhile, Singh is slated to visit Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action. Some reports have said that he may meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda.

However, his spokesperson Raveen Thukral said on Twitter that too much was being read into his visit.

“He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house [official residence of the Punjab chief minister in New Delhi] for the new CM,” he said. “No need for any unnecessary speculation.”