Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that she had been “locked up” in her home in Srinagar to bar her from visiting a village in Tral town of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by [the] Army,” Mufti said in a tweet. “This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs [government of India’s] sanitised & guided picnic tours.”

Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours. pic.twitter.com/Hp9wcuw1qT — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 29, 2021

A Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson said that a police officer from Ram Munshibagh police station in Srinagar had locked the main gate of Mufti’s home in Gupkar area of the city. The police office also parked a vehicle in front of the gate to block it, the spokesperson said, according to the Kashmir Walla.

“I wanted to visit Tral where people allege that forces are creating havoc, ransacking homes [and] beating villagers mercilessly,” Mufti told news agency Kashmir News Observer. “But I have not been allowed to go there, so it seems the government has a lot to hide so they have put me under house arrest.”

Mufti also claimed that one woman in the Tral village had received severe injuries and had to be hospitalised, The Hindu reported.

An unidentified police officer said that Mufti was asked to avoid visiting Tral due to security reasons.

Earlier, on September 7, Mufti had said that the she had been placed under house arrest ahead of her visit to her Peoples Democratic Party’s Srinagar officer to address the party workers. She was also scheduled to attend a family function in Kulgam that day.

The police had, however, denied Mufti’s claims of house arrest and said that she was asked not to visit Kulgam due to security reasons.