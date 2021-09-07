Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that she has been placed under house arrest.

Mufti tweeted that the Jammu and Kashmir administration told her the situation was far from normal in Kashmir. “This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” she said.

Mufti was reportedly leaving for a private function in Kulgam district when she came to know about the house arrest, according to News18.

GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy. pic.twitter.com/m6sR9vEj3S — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 7, 2021

The police, however, denied that she was under house arrest, according to NDTV. An official said that Mufti was requested not to visit Kulgam for security reasons.

“We need lot to make lot of security deployment in the area since Ms Mufti is a Z+ category protectee,” the official said. “...She was only advised not to visit today.”

Restrictions have been imposed across the Union Territory following the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. While the curbs have been lifted in many areas of Kashmir, it remained in parts of Srinagar to prevent law and order situation.

This is not the first time Mufti has been placed under house arrest.

In February, Mufti had said that she was placed under house arrest “as usual” while she was trying to visit the family of a teenager who was killed in an alleged staged encounter in Srinagar on December 30.

In December, the former chief minister had said that she had been detained thrice in less than a fortnight at her residence in Srinagar.

On November 27, Mufti had said that she was “illegally detained” barely 24 hours before the first ever District Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The polls were the first electoral exercise to be held in the region since August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended its special status granted under Article 370 of the Constitution.

Earlier, Mufti was detained under the Public Safety Act on August 5, 2019. She was released from detention after over a year on October 13, 2020.