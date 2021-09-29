The accused in the Saki Naka rape case was angry with the woman that led to a fight between the two on September 10, the day of the incident, Mumbai Police have said in its chargesheet, News18 reported on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Mohan Chauhan, had raped the women and allegedly inserted a rod in her genitalia, leaving her injured and bleeding. She succumbed to her injuries on September 11.

The chargesheet, which was filed on Tuesday in a Mumbai court, said that the woman and the accused knew each other.

“The victim did not fulfill a promise she made to the accused, which made him angry,” the chargesheet said, according to News18. “He then tried contacting her for 25 days, prior to the crime, but failed to.”

The chargesheet said that Chouhan attacked the woman out of anger when they met after 25 days.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express reported that the accused was angry with the woman because she had gone out of the city for 15 to 20 days and this led to the fight on September 10.

Earlier on September 13, Mumbai police had claimed that a financial dispute between the accused and woman led to the rape. However, the chargesheet does not mention this.

Earlier, a CCTV camera footage had shown that Chauhan and the woman met on September 10. The footage showed that soon after they met, the two started arguing. Chouhan could then be seen assaulting the woman on a footpath and then putting her body inside an autorickshaw.

In the chargesheet, the police said that it could not be seen in the CCTV footage what happened inside the autorickshaw. A watchman who had witnessed the incident informed the police about it after which the woman was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital where she died.

Besides relying on the CCTV footage at the crime spot, the police also checked visuals obtained from around seven other cameras to ascertain Chouhan’s identity, the chargesheet mentioned. After arresting Chouhan, they recreated the crime scene and made him walk on the footpath where he attacked the woman.

The video recording of him walking was presented as part of the forensic evidence. The forensic report of his blood-soaked clothes was also submitted before the court.

On September 13, the police had said that Chouhan has confessed to the crime.