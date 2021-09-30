Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he will meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for talks after his resignation as the state Congress chief snowballed into a major crisis for the party. He added that the chief minister is “welcome for any discussions”.

Sidhu resigned on Tuesday just two months after being appointed to the post. Hours later, four leaders of the Punjab Congress had also quit from their respective posts “in solidarity with” Sidhu.

In a tweet on Thursday, Sidhu wrote, “Chief minister has invited me for talks...will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, at 3.00 pm today.”

Channi had reached out to Sidhu to discuss his objections on Wednesday afternoon. He had also sent state ministers Pargat Singh and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring to meet the former state Congress chief, The Tribune reported.

Sidhu’s advisor Mohammed Mustafa told NDTV on Thursday that the matter “will be resolved soon”. He said that Sidhu “acts emotionally at times” and the Congress leadership understands this.

Sidhu has been reportedly upset about the Cabinet changes made on Sunday. Leaders said that Sidhu was disappointed after Sukhjinder Randhawa was given the home portfolio and made the deputy chief minister, according to reports.

Sidhu has also been upset about the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. Singh was accused in a sand mining scam, following which he quit Singh’s Cabinet in 2018.

On Wednesday, Channi said that he spoke to Sidhu on the phone and told him that the Congress “believes in consultations”, NDTV reported. “If anyone has any objections to any appointment, then I am not rigid on that,” the chief minister said. “There is no ego tussle.”

Earlier this year, the Punjab unit of the Congress was thrown into a crisis following a rift between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, who had been demanding a more prominent role in the Congress.

On September 18, Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister, saying that he “felt humiliated”.

After Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, Singh said that he was not a “stable man” and not fit for Punjab.