The Delhi High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the firing incident at a court in Rohini on September 24, reported Live Law. It has sought suggestions from the law and home affairs ministries as well as the police and the Bar Associations to improve the security inside all court complexes in the Capital.

“This is a grave matter and requires immediate attention,” observed a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

Gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead inside the premises of the court on September 24. The attackers, who were members of a rival gang led by jailed gangster Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, were shot dead by the Counter Intelligence team accompanying Gogi.

“Because of the incident on September 24 at district court in Rohini where firing has taken place and three lives have been lost, there is a need for effective deployment of sufficient number of police personnel, more CCTV cameras,” the High Court said in its order, Bar and Bench reported.

The bench sought suggestions on installing a fullproof entry system at all court complexes in Delhi. It also sought installing more metal detectors, an under-vehicle surveillance system as well as training more security personnel.

The High Court also said that it will not allow any separate petitions on the matter and any citizen interested in providing suggestions can do so by filing an intervention.

The matter will be heard on October 5.

On Tuesday, a bench led by Justice Rekha Palli had issued a notice on a plea seeking directions to the police and the Bar Council of Delhi to take measures to ensure safety and security at Delhi district courts.

Another plea was filed on the same matter before the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had also expressed concerns at the September 24 incident and spoke with Patel on the matter.

The Supreme Court is hearing another suo motu case related to security of judicial officers and ensuring safety at court premises. This was taken up after a judge in Jharkhand, Uttam Anand, was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run incident on July 28.