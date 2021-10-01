Fuel on Friday reached its highest price ever across the country as the cost of global oil was near a three-year high, NDTV reported.

In Delhi, petrol rates have been increased by 25 paise from Rs 101.64 to Rs 101.89 per litre. Diesel has become costlier by 30 paise from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.17 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 107.95. Diesel rates stood at Rs 97.84 per litre. The cost of fuel in Mumbai is currently the highest among all metros, according to NDTV.

The price of petrol in Chennai was Rs 99.58, while diesel cost Rs 94.74. In Kolkata, diesel is priced at Rs 93.27 and petrol costs Rs 102.47.

This was the third price increase of petrol and the sixth of diesel since state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rate revision.

The price hike was triggered by a barrel of crude oil is selling at $78.64 (approximately Rs 5,841) on the Brent benchmark.

Brent is a global price benchmark for the crude oils from the Atlantic basin. It is used to set the price of two-thirds of the world’s crude oil trade supplies.

India depends on imports to meet 85% of its oil needs. Thus, a rise in international oil prices directly influences national fuel rates.