The Congress’ in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat, said on Friday that there was no truth to allegations that the party humiliated former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, NDTV reported.

“I would like to clarify that the party has always given him respect and treated him with high regard,” Rawat, who is also a former chief minister of Uttarakhand, told reporters.

His comments came a day after Singh said he will quit the Congress party as he felt “humiliated” by the leadership that had replaced him as chief minister with Charanjeet Singh Channi. However, Singh had dismissed speculation that he may join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rawat on Friday said that Singh seems to be under some sort of pressure, the Hindustan Times reported. He urged the former chief minister to rethink his decision and not help the BJP in any way.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister also referred to Singh’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. He said that the meeting raised questions about Singh’s secular credentials, which he said, have “always been the core of his politics for all these years”.

“The BJP is trying to make him their mask in Punjab which is not his stature,” Rawat said.

He also claimed that Punjab Congress MLAs were unhappy with Singh for not taking action in connection with the 2015 sacrilege incident, which took place when the Shiromani Akali Dal was in power.

Rawat was referring to the desecration of Sikh religious text Guru Granth Sahib at the Bargari village in Faridkot district.

Crisis in Punjab Congress

Singh had stepped down as chief minister of the state on September 18 following differences with former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Earlier this year, the tussle between Singh and Sidhu, who was demanding a more prominent role in the Congress, had thrown the Punjab unit of the Congress into a crisis. Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday, just two months after being appointed to the post.

He had reportedly been upset about changes made to the Punjab Cabinet and appointments to the state administration.

Fifteen MLAs were inducted into Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Cabinet, but Sidhu was reportedly ignored when the Cabinet ministers were chosen.

Sidhu was reportedly disappointed with Sukhjinder Randhawa being given a key ministry, according to NDTV. Randhawa was given the home portfolio and made the deputy chief minister.

Sidhu was also upset about the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. He was accused in a sand mining scam, following which he quit former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet in 2018.