India on Sunday morning reported 22,842 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally to 3,38,13,903 since the pandemic first broke out in January last year. Sunday’s case count was 6% lower than 24,354 infections reported on Saturday.

The toll climbed by 244 to 4,48,817. The number of active cases dropped to 2,70,557 and the recovery tally touched 3,30,68,599.

So far, India has administered 90,51,75,348 Covid-19 vaccine doses. Till 7 am on Sunday, 73,76,846 doses were administered.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Other updates



The Kerala government on Saturday announced that cinema halls and indoor auditoriums will reopen from October 25, ANI reported. The decision was taken after cases decreased in the state, which had seen a steady rise in new infections around Onam in August. Kerala logged 13,217 cases on Saturday.

Director of All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Randeep Guleria, on Saturday said that vaccinating children is the only way to get rid of the pandemic, ANI reported. Guleria, however, said that the current priority is to vaccinate people who are vulnerable to severe diseases.

