Fuel prices touched another record high on Sunday as they were hiked for a third consecutive day, NDTV reported.

Petrol prices increased by 21 to 30 paise per litre across India, while diesel prices rose by 29 to 32 paise per litre, Moneycontrol reported, citing state-run oil companies.

In Delhi, the petrol prices were increased by 25 paise to Rs 102.39 per litre while diesel rates were raised by 30 paise to Rs 90.77. In Mumbai, petrol cost Rs 108.43 per litre on Sunday, while diesel prices stood at Rs 98.48 per litre.

This is the fifth increase in petrol rates this week, according to Moneycontrol. In most cities of the country, petrol now costs above Rs 100 a litre. Meanwhile, diesel prices rose for the eighth time in 10 days. The fuel costs more than Rs 100 in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Crude oil prices have risen to a near three-year high of $76.71 per barrel, PTI reported. However, government officials speaking to the news agency insisted that oil companies have not passed on the entire increase in crude oil prices to the consumers.

India depends on imports to meet 85% of its oil needs. Thus, a rise in international oil prices typically influences fuel rates in the local market.