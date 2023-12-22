Public sector oil marketing companies on Friday cut the commercial price of the 19-kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas by Rs 39.5 in four metro cities, PTI reported.

A single 19-kg commercial cylinder of LPG is now priced at Rs 1,757 in Delhi, Rs 1,868.5 in Kolkata, Rs 1,710 in Mumbai and Rs 1,929 in Chennai.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation and the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation regulate the price of cooking gas in India.

The price cut announced on Friday is an off cycle change as the rates for commercial LPG cylinders are typically revised on the first day of each month based on the average international price in the preceding month.

On December 1, the oil marketing companies had hiked the price of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 21.

But the price of domestic LPG cylinders used in home kitchens were kept unchanged at Rs 903 per 14.2 kgs. This remains unchanged after the announcement on Friday.

On November 16, the cost of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 57 after two months of a steep increase in price. In October, the prices had been raised by Rs 209, followed by another increase in November when the price was hiked by Rs 100.