The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday filed a First Information Report against Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district, reported India Today.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the district as violence broke out during a farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws on Sunday.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union alleged that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over a group of protestors. However, Mishra claimed that farmers threw stones at the vehicle, which led to the driver losing control and ramming into the crowd. He said the driver died in the accident.

Ajay Mishra told The Indian Express that his son, a businessman, was not at the spot when the incident took place.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmers’ unions agitating against the agricultural laws, identified the farmers killed as Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19). It said that 12 to 15 others, including farmers’ leader Tejendra Singh Virk, were also injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the district.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has called for protests outside district magistrate offices between 10 am and 1 pm across the country on Monday. Farmers’ leader Darshan Pal Singh and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav demanded an inquiry into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court.

“We demand that Minister of State for Home [Amit] Mishra be immediately dismissed from his post,” said Singh. “A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC should be registered against the minister’s son and other goons.”

Several politicians are expected to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday. In view of this, the district administration has decided to not allow political leaders enter the area, unidentified officials told India Today.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who visited the district with party leader Deepinder Singh Hooda on Sunday night, was allegedly stopped by the police from entering. The Congress later tweeted that she had been detained and was being taken from Hargaon town to Sitapur Police Line.

National General Secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party Satish Chandra Misra tweeted that he was stopped by the state administration from leaving his house in Lucknow. Misra had announced that he would be visiting the district.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader later said the police handed him a notice stating that the party’s programme in Lakhimpur has been suspended due to a law and order situation, and that political leaders are not allowed there, reported ANI.