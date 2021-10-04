Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Hargaon on Monday. She was on her way to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district to visit the families of four farmers who had died when violence broke out during a farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious agriculture laws on Sunday.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the district on Sunday. Farmer unions have said that the four were killed when a car belonging to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son ran over them.

Vadra has been taken to a guest house in Sitapur district, reported India Today.

Before her detention, Vadra was barred from leaving Lucknow and placed under a house arrest. However, the Congress leader started walking from Lucknow and later got into her car, reported India Today.

ख़ुद को लखीमपुर खीरी जाने से रोके जाने और बिना वारंट जबरन पुलिस की गाड़ी में बिठाए जाने की कोशिश का आरोप लगाते हुए जब यूपी पुलिस पर जम कर बरसीं प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा pic.twitter.com/nZte9fNXLL — Umashankar Singh उमाशंकर सिंह (@umashankarsingh) October 4, 2021

Vadra asked the police to show a warrant. “I am not committing a crime by stepping out of the house,” she said. “I just want to meet the affected families and share their grief. What wrong am I committing? And if I have done something wrong, then you [UP Police] should have an order, a warrant. You [UP Police] are stopping me, my car, but for what reason?”

About Sunday’s violence, Vadra accused the government of doing politics. “The way the farmers are being trampled in this country, I have no words,” said the Lucknow Congress general secretary. “For months, the farmers have been trying to raise their voice, but the government is not ready to listen. Today’s incident shows that this government is playing politics of trampling the farmers. And this country is farmers’ country.”

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Mobile internet services have been snapped in parts of the violence-hit district.

However, Mishra claimed that the farmers pelted stones at the vehicle, which led to the driver losing control and ramming into the farmers. He said the driver died in the accident.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a First Information Report against Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, and several others in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

भाजपा देश के किसानों से कितनी नफ़रत करती है? उन्हें जीने का हक नहीं है? यदि वे आवाज उठाएँगे तो उन्हें गोली मार दोगे, गाड़ी चढ़ाकर रौंद दोगे? बहुत हो चुका। ये किसानों का देश है, भाजपा की क्रूर विचारधारा की जागीर नहीं है।



किसान सत्याग्रह मजबूत होगा और किसान की आवाज और बुलंद होगी। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 3, 2021

The Congress condemned Vadra’s detention.

“Finally what was expected from the BJP has happened,” party’s youth wing national president Srinivas BV said on Twitter. “In the democratic country of ‘Mahatma Gandhi’, the worshipers of ‘Godse’ have arrested our leader @priyankagandhi Ji who fought heavy rains and the police force to meet the ‘Annadata’, from Hargaon. This is just the beginning of the fight!! Kisan Ekta Zindabad.”

Some Congress veterans alleged that the BJP government denying legal aid to Vadra. They called her detention illegal as she was taken into custody before sunrise. Vadra was detained at 5.30 am, according to India Today. Party leaders Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari and Imran Masood demanded Vadra’s immediate release.

BIG BREAKING: Yogi Govt not allowing us to provide legal aid to #PriyankaGandhi. Her arrest is illegal as she was arrested before sunrise. We demand immediate release of hers and that we be allowed to go to her: Salman Khurshid, Pramod Tiwari, Imran Masood tell me in n interview. — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 4, 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri remains out of bounds

Vadra is among several Opposition and farm leaders who are scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday. But the Uttar Pradesh authorities are unlikely to allow politicians to visit Lakhimpur Kheri until the situation normalises, according to India Today.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was stopped in Sitapur when he was his way to Lakhimpur Kheri on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.

The police detained Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who was holding a sit-in protest outside his house in Lucknow. Earlier, he was stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.

#WATCH | Lucknow: Police take Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people died in violence yesterday pic.twitter.com/VYk12Qt87H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 4, 2021

