The Congress and several social media users on Tuesday shared a video on Twitter in which an SUV could be seen running over a group of protestors. The party claimed that the video showed the incident that triggered violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday killing eight people, including four farmers.

Farmer bodies had alleged that three farmers died after a vehicle that was part of a convoy of Union minister Ajay Mishra had run over protestors agitating against the contentious agriculture laws passed by the Centre last year.

The police have not yet verified the authenticity of the video. Scroll.in could not verify the video independently. However, the locale that can be seen in the video looks similar to visuals that had emerged after Sunday’s incident.

“The silence from the [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi govt [government] makes them complicit,” the Congress said in a tweet sharing the video.

The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the video and questioned why the person who ran over the farmers has not been arrested yet even as she continues to remain in custody. Vadra was detained on Monday while on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. She was taken to a guest house in Sitapur district.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

If the video is authentic, it disproves what Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra had claimed about the how the incident took place.

On Sunday, he had told a news channel that stones were thrown at the vehicle, which led to the driver losing control and ramming into the farmers. He had said that the driver died in the accident. The Union minister had also denied that his son Ashish Mishra was present at the spot even as farmer bodies claimed that the vehicle belonged to him.

In the video that emerged on Tuesday, those inside the vehicle cannot be seen clearly. However, nobody can be seen throwing stones at the vehicle, or attacking it in any manner.

On Monday, the police filed a first information report against Ashish Mishra and several others in connection with the violence. However, Mishra is yet to be arrested.