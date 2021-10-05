The Bharatiya Janata Party has won 41 out of 44 seats in elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation in Gujarat, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

Supporters of the BJP began celebrating soon after it emerged that the party was leading in Gandhinagar.

#WATCH | Gujarat: BJP workers & supporters were seen celebrating as the party leads in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections pic.twitter.com/rsF3TStjJW — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

The election in Gandhinagar, Gujarat’s capital, was being seen as a litmus test for the BJP after the change of guard in the state.

BJP leader Vijay Rupani had resigned as the chief minister on September 11, after which the party chose Bhupendra Patel to lead the state.

Counting for Gandhinagar polls as well as the municipalities of Bhanvad, Okha and Thara began at 9 am on Tuesday. Voting took place on Sunday.

The Congress won two seats in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, while the Aam Aadmi Party bagged one, PTI reported.

The BJP suffered a setback in Bhanvad as the Congress won 16 out 24 seats. The saffron party, which had controlled the municipality since 1995, won just eight seats in this election.

The BJP managed to retain Okha by securing 34 out of 36 seats, PTI reported. The Congress won two seats in the municipality. In Thara, the BJP won 20 of 24 seats, while the Congress secured four.