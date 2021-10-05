Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi on Tuesday won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics for their “groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems”.

The award-giving committee said Manabe’s work laid the foundation for “the development of current climate models”.

It added: “Manabe demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth.”

Manabe’s fellow Nobel winner Hasselmann has been credited with creating a model that “links together weather and climate”. “His methods have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide,” the committee said.

Meanwhile, Parisi discovered “hidden patterns in disordered complex materials”, the award-giving body said. “His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems,” it added.