Suspected militants on Tuesday killed three persons in separate incidents in two districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

A Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, identified as 68-year-old Makhan Lal Bindroo, and Virender Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district were killed in Srinagar.

A third civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was shot dead in Bandipora district. He was a resident of Naidkhai village in the Shahgund area, the police said.

Bindroo was shot while he was working in his pharmacy, PTI reported, citing a police official.

#Terrorists fired upon Owner of Bindroo Medicate namely Shri Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park #Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off & search to nab the terrorists is going on. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2021

The police said that Bindroo was taken to a hospital after the attack, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Paswan was killed near Madina Chowk in Srinagar’s Lalbazar, according to the police. He had been staying at Alamgari Bazar in the city’s Zadibal area. He used to sell bhelpuri at a roadside stall in Srinagar, according to Global News Service.

The police said that search operations were underway to look for the militants. Localities in Srinagar and Bandipora where the attacks took place had been cordoned off.

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir said that such acts of violence had “no place in our society”.

“Even the words of condemnation and condolence after these militant attacks start to sound hollow,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Twitter. “May Allah grant the deceased Jannat.”

*grant the deceased. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 5, 2021

On Bindroo’s killing, Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti said that he had chosen to stay in Kashmir even during the peak of the insurgency in the region. “May his family find the strength to deal with this loss,” she said in a tweet.