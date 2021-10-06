The violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district was a “well-planned conspiracy” by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra, the First Information Report filed by the police said, NDTV reported.

The FIR was lodged on Monday on the basis of a complaint by a farmer after eight people were killed in the violence that erupted on Sunday during a protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws. Four of those who died were farmers.

Protestors have said that a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra had run over a group of demonstrators. However, the minister claimed that the farmers threw stones at the vehicle, which led to an accident.

Mishra is yet to be arrested. The police said they are occupied by various things, including “negotiations with farmers, postmortems and cremations”.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Nanpara village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, reported The Print. The Union minister and his son have been been booked under various charges, including murder and causing death by negligence.

The FIR stated that farmers were peacefully protesting when Mishra went towards them along with 15-20 armed men in three vehicles.

“Ashish Mishra who was in his Mahindra Thar, sitting on the left side continued to fire [his weapon] as the vehicle moved ahead crushing the people in the crowd,” the FIR said. “Because of the firing, farmer Gurvinder Singh died on the spot. Vehicles moved at high speed crushing farmers standing on both sides of the road.”

It said that after mowing down the farmers, the car lost control and fell into a ditch.

“As per the information received until now, four farmers have died and many others are injured,” the FIR said. The minister’s son, the FIR added, then fled into the sugarcane field and continued to fire shots.

Besides the charges, a video of the Union minister too has been made part of the FIR.

“Before today’s [Sunday’s] incident, MoS [Minister of State] had openly threatened the farmers,” the FIR stated. “A video of him stating the same had gone viral.”

In the video, the minister had spoken about “disciplining” the protesting farmers. “Mend your ways otherwise we will make you mend them,” he had said. “It will take only two minutes.”

Meanwhile, a six-member panel led by the additional superintendent of police of Lakhimpur Kheri has been formed to help in the investigation of two cases registered in connection with the violence, reported The Indian Express.

The second FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a local resident identified as Sumit Jaiswal against unnamed persons who had allegedly beaten four people to death. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 336 (act endangering the life and personal safety of others).

The panel also comprises two deputy superintendents of police and three officers of inspector rank.

Laxmi Singh, the inspector general of Lucknow Range, said that the panel was formed because there are several pieces of evidence that need to be analysed and it is too difficult for a single officer to do so.

About the firing on protestors by Ashish Mishra, Director General of Police Mukul Goel did not confirm whether it happened and said they will look into it.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri?

A video showing an SUV running over a group of protestors was shared by the Congress and several social media users on Tuesday. The party claimed that the video showed the incident that triggered violence and led to deaths.

The police have not yet verified the authenticity of the video. Scroll.in could not verify the video independently. However, the locale that can be seen in the video looks similar to visuals that had emerged after Sunday’s incident.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared the video and questioned why the person who ran over the farmers had not been arrested yet even as she continues to remain in custody.

Vadra and several other leaders from Opposition parties had been detained on Monday while on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

The bodies of three of the deceased have been cremated and the police have agreed to the farmers’ demand of conducting a second autopsy of the victim who allegedly died of gunshot wound.

The initial postmortem report had said that the farmers died of injuries, shock and brain haemorrhage.

